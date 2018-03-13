Special award for former county councillor from Kenilworth

A former county councillor from Kenilworth has been honoured for his ‘exceptional’ service to the town with a special award.

John Whitehouse, who had represented Abbey ward at Warwickshire County Council from 2005 to 2017, was presented with an Award of Merit by Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson at the Holiday Inn on Saturday March 3.

At the presentation, Cllr Dickson praised the way John has worked with community groups and charities to ensure the future of the Kenilworth Centre, the Greenway and his contribution to speedwatch schemes in Kenilworth.

She said: “John is a great example of how by working together we can get things done. He is an inspiration to us all.”