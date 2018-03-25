Spring has sprung in Warwick

Crocuses that were planted in Warwick Last year are now out in bloom.

Last Autumn members of the Rotary Club of Warwick planted crocus bulbs in Puckerings Lane next to the bus station in the town.

Members of the Rotary Club of Warwick when they were planting the crocuses in autumn.

The purple crocus have been adopted by Rotary International for the Polio campaign, as purple is the colour of a child’s finger showing they have received the vaccine.

Rotary club members have been selling crocus bulbs and all money raised goes towards the international effort to eradicate the disease and is matched by the Gates Foundation.