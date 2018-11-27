St Mary’s Church in Warwick to host festive events

This week Warwick will be getting into the festive spirit and St Mary’s Church has a programme of events for the holiday season.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival will be making a return on Thursday (November 29) as part of Victorian Evening and will run until December 9.

Other events will also be taking place include local school choirs singing Christmas songs on November 30 in a free concert at 10am.

At 12.30pm on the same day there will be a guided tour of the church which costs £3 and includes a vote in the Christmas tree festival. Places must be booked in advance by calling 01926 403940

On December 1 at 10am the Spa Brass Band will play Christmas music and at 11am ‘Da Capo’, an a cappella chamber choir, will be singing in the church.

As part of the ‘Warwick Poppies’ exhibition, historians Alan Reed and Sir Andrew Hamilton will talk about ‘The Christmas Truce’ on December 6. Entry is free but tickets are needed and are available from the church shop and the visitor information centre.

On December 8 Father Christmas will be visiting the Christmas Tree Festival at 11am. Also, at 11am, residents are also being invited to have tea and cake with Warwick mayor Richard Eddy.

Poet and storyteller Jenny Heap will also be running a Christmas children’s workshop at 11am. Tickets cost £3.50 per child. Tickets are available from the church shop.

At 7.30pm The St Mary’s Scholars Choir will be performing and tickets cost £12.50 and can be bought from the church shop.

