Stars of angling world set to appear at fishing show in Warwickshire

One of the biggest fishing shows in the UK is coming to the Midlands for the first time this weekend.

‘The Big One’, which has been held in Farnborough, Hampshire for around 20 years, will hold a second edition of the show at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre (NAEC) in Stoneleigh.

The show, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, will feature hundreds of angling retailers selling state-of the-art tackle and bait.

Stars of the angling world, such as ‘River Monsters’ presenter Jeremy Wade and World Feeder Champion Steve Ringer, will be on hand to meet visitors and to give advice on how they can improve their fishing.

And a demonstration pool will also be set up so visitors can see how well the latest tackle performs for themselves.

Vince Davies, Show Director at Bauer, said The Big One would cater to the thousands of anglers in the Midlands who might not have wanted to travel to Farnborough in the past.

“Anglers from the Midlands are in for a real treat when a new edition of The Big One comes to NAEC Stoneleigh in April,” he said.

“We realised that for many anglers from the Midlands, Farnborough is not the most accessible location, so we decided to host a new show to make sure they’re not missing out.

“Stoneleigh Park was the perfect location for the show – the two giant halls will be full of the best tackle and bait, and it’s very easy to get to with its great transport links. There’s free parking on site too.

“It’ll be brilliant to have the likes of Jeremy Wade and Steve Ringer at Stoneleigh to speak with visitors as well.

“Angling is so popular in the Midlands - there are so many wonderful spots for coarse fishing across the wider region, and we are confident the Big One will live up to its name at NAEC Stoneleigh.”

Last year’s Big One at Farnborough attracted more than 20,000 visitors, and it is hoped the show at NAEC Stoneleigh will be just as successful.

Research by Bauer showed there is a pool of around 306,000 anglers within Stoneleigh’s catchment area.

Kate Varvedo from the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh, said: “We host national events here at NAEC Stoneleigh throughout the year, and we are really pleased to have attracted such a major show to the Midlands.

“The Big One was proved very successful at Farnborough and we are confident it will be just as popular here and will become a regular event on the fishing calendar.”

Steve Fitzpatrick, editor in chief of fishing titles including Angling Times and Coarse Fishing, visited NAEC Stoneleigh with friend and fishing companion David Stockdale – the Coventry City and Birmingham City goal keeper – ahead of the event.

Advance tickets cost £10.50 for an adult or £6 for concessions (over 65’s, those aged 12 to 15 and students). Tickets are free for children under 11 years old. Advance tickets can be bought until 11.59pm today (Friday).

Tickets on the day will cost £12 for an adult, £8 for concessions.

A half day ticket can also be purchased for £7 and children 11 and under can enter for free.

Tickets for both days are also available.

To buy tickets click here or call SEE Tickets on 0871 231 0827.