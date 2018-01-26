Stoneleigh Park’s 100th tenant moves into Rural Innovation Centre

A business park in Warwickshire is celebrating a major milestone by welcoming its 100th occupier.

The number of organisations based at Stoneleigh Park has almost doubled since LaSalle Investment Management took responsibility for the estate in December 2010.

Under a 150-year lease from the Royal Agricultural Society of England, LaSalle committed to investing £50 million in a 15-year masterplan to revitalise the park into a leading centre for rural sciences, sustainability, innovation and business.

The Rural Innovation Centre, which opened in 2013 as a hub for small and start-up businesses, and twice been extended to now provide 45 offices.

Tisski, a Microsoft partner providing office business software solutions, became the site’s 100th tenant when it moved into recent extension, Chamberlain House.

Founded by CEO Anna Assassa in 2011, Tisski relocated to Stoneleigh Park in its most successful year, which included her winning an Entrepreneur of the Year regional title in the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Anna said: “We doubled in size in 2017 and hope to achieve that again this year. We work predominantly with public sector organisations and financial services, and are looking to extend further into the NHS and launch a new SME offering which will be very exciting.

“We wanted an office in the Midlands that would work for us and where our staff wanted to be. We have grown to a team of 45, with support staff based here and consultants out in the field. Stoneleigh Park ticked so many boxes and nowhere else really came close.”

She added: “It is a beautiful business park in a good central location - parking is easy, there are lots of meeting rooms and a hotel, gym and farm shop on site.”

Colin Hooper, estates director at Stoneleigh Park, said the record number of businesses and employees, which is in the region of 1,300, demonstrated growth and commitment to the site.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Tisski as our 100th occupier and whilst it is a significant milestone, we look forward to creating further opportunities to attract new businesses and support our existing tenants.

“Stoneleigh Park is home to several major organisations, including the National Farmers’ Union and Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, which sit alongside smaller, local businesses giving the estate a unique mix.”