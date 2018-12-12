Student flats could be built above Kenilworth shops

A plan has been submitted to build student flats with five bedrooms above a set of shops in Warwick Road.

The row of shops consisting of computer shop Techpoint, haberdashers Karen Delahunty Sewing & Knitting Centre, and salon Cutz, would be extended forwards and the student flats would be on a new first floor directly above them.

The gap between Karen Delahunty and Cutz would be also be closed off by the new building.

The flats would have three parking spaces behind the new building, as well as bike storage. Both would be accessed from Queens Road.

In its design and access statement, applicants Sunrose Property Ltd said: “The development of the site for residential accommodation in an attractive sustainable building will enhance the area.”

But Kenilworth Town Council has objected to the plans, despite saying it complied with the recently-adopted Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan and that it would improve the look of the street.

The council’s issue was with where the bins for the flats would be located - at the back of the buildings in the car park off Queens Road.

A town council spokesman said: “This is a totally unworkable solution. Proper bin storage closer to the building is required.”

However, the waste management department at Warwick District Council did not object to the plan.

A previous plan to redevelop the site into five two-bedroom houses, two apartments and three shops was thrown out by the district council’s in 2016.

Its planning committee felt the proposals would not be in character with the buildings around it.