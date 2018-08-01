Suffrage story to be told by travelling theatre group in Leamington

A tale of women who took a stand for the vote will play amid the apple trees and raspberry bushes at St Mary’s Allotments in Leamington Spa.

Mikron Theatre Company, who travel by narrowboat, train and van, are returning to this idyllic corner of town for another rumbustious outdoor show.

An image from Revolting Women. Peter Boyd photography.

Revolting Women follows the suffrage story through the eyes of Sylvia Pankhurst, who fought for the vote alongside other women in the East End.

Set in 1918, the story revolves around Sylvia and another campaigner called Lettie, who join forces to make their voices heard in Parliament. Mikron combine song, dance and audience interaction in family-friendly shows that often trace the unsung heroes of British history.

The award-winning company employ their vintage narrowboat, The Tyseley, in marathon annual UK-wide tours, performing everywhere from living rooms to lifeboat stations.

Mikron producer Pete Toon said: “We’re chuffed to be coming back to the allotments with our Suffrage show, Revolting Women. It’s always such a great crowd and we can’t quite believe it’s come round again.

“We couldn’t do it without the support of chairman Jim Layton, and all the St Mary’s plot holders, so we’d like to send them a huge thank you.”

Revolting Women marks the eighth year running that Mikron has visited the allotments, which are in fine fettle after enhancements part-funded by the National Lottery.

Before the show the allotments will be awarding its annual prizes for Best Gardener, Best New Gardener, Best Shed and (new this year) Worst Shed.

A spokesman for the allotments said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mikron back to our glorious allotments for what is now a long-standing association of high-quality, engaging outdoor theatre and a chance for visitors to see what we have to offer here.

“We’re looking to rolling out the chairs and hay bales to visitors old and young and hoping they will enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake on our glorious patch.

“What makes Mikron so impressive is their mantra of ‘theatre anywhere, for everyone’ and their plays at the allotment shows this truly works.”

Mikron, a registered charity, head from north to south each year performing at venues including pubs, cafes, living rooms, village halls, marinas and dry docks.

The versatile cast of four unpack set, props, costumes, musical instruments and lights before bringing characters, stories and songs to life.

*Revolting Women takes place on Tuesday August 7 at 6.30pm in the car park at St Mary’s Allotments on Radford Road.

The awards will be held from 6pm with music, refreshments and a barbecue.

The show is free but a whip-round will be held afterwards.