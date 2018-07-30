Taxi driver injured in Warwick robbery

A 50-year-old taxi driver suffered an ear injury following a "vicious" robbery in Warwick.

The victim was set upon by two men after he dropped them off in Exham Close at around 3.55am this morning (Monday 30 July). He had picked them up in Charles Gardner Road, Leamington Spa, at around 3.45am.

The victim was taken to hospital with his injuries.

The offenders fled empty handed.

Lead investigating officer Detective Constable Gavin Lambert, from Warwickshire Police CID, said: "This was a vicious attack and I would ask for anyone who was in Exham Close or the surrounding area at the time of the incident to contact police.

"Even if you didn't witness the incident itself but were in the area, you may have seen something that could prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about it is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 39 of 30 July 2018. To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.