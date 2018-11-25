Taxi driver robbed in his own cab after Leamington to Leek Wootton journey

A taxi driver was robbed in his own cab after taking a group of passengers from Leamington to Leek Wootton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

At around 4am, a group of people took a taxi from Warwick Street in Leamington.

After the driver dropped one person off at Leek Wootton the offenders forced the taxi driver out his driving seat and put him the back of the taxi.

One of the offenders then started to drive the taxi towards Kenilworth.

The offenders then stole all the taxi driver’s takings and the keys to the taxi, while also attempting to take his mobile phone.

They stopped the taxi at Farmer Ward Road in Kenilworth where they made off on foot.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 71 of November 25.