The Family Chase with Bradley Walsh is looking for contestants

Does your family have what it takes to beat The Chaser?

If you answered yes, here’s your chance to prove it.

The Family Chase is returning to our TV screens this September and October – and they’re looking for contestants.

The family-friendly show, hosted by funnyman Bradley Walsh, is a Saturday tea-time version of weekday favourite The Chase.

The spin-off sees family members working together to try and win big money by answering general knowledge questions – without being caught by the Chasers.

The show’s producers want to hear from families from all walks of life, and although the applicant must be 18 and over, team members can be 16 plus.

“Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase,” says Walsh.

“What we quickly discovered was that families aren’t frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say.

“Imagine anything you’ve said to your family whilst you’re watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio.

“There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’… it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’.

If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we’d say. There’d be no soft soaping that’s for sure!

“I loved making The Family Chase, and with this twist on the format you’ll love it too.” The application process closes on the July 6.

To register your family, follow this link, https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itv/thechasefamily2/welcome.html