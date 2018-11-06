The most popular pet names in the CV postcode revealed

A new survey has drawn up a list of the ten most popular pet names in the CV postcode area.

After going through more than 500,000 names in GoCompare's pet insurance quote database, the team behind the data have shown the top ten for the CV postcode area, including Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Rugby and their surrounding area is the same as for the UK.

The top ten pet names in the area were:

1: Bella

2: Alfie

3: Poppy

4: Charlie

5: Molly

6: Max

7: Lola

8: Ruby

9: Daisy

10: Bailey

You can check the full list here.