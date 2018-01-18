The shop closures and openings in Leamington

Bosses at Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington said they were given ‘little to no warning’ before two stores housed in the centre suddenly shut.

We reported last week about the sudden and shock closure of Head record store on January 4.

Head at the Royal Priors in Leamington has closed

The store’s parent company, which had branches across the UK and in Ireland, has now gone into liquidation.

And now Pia Jewellery, which was opposite The Perfume Shop in the Royal Priors, has also closed.

The decision to close all 14 Pia Jewellery high street stores in the UK was made after Christmas.

John Beale, managing director of Pia Jewellery, said: “During the first week after Christmas we unfortunately had to close our stores, including the one in Leamington. We just weren’t making the sales. We have been on the high street for about 10 years to 12 years and its an end of an era. We are very sorry to leave Leamington as we had a very good team at the store. We have only been there for about 18 months.”

Store closure signs on Pia Jewellery in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for Royal Priors said: “The closures were sudden and little to no warning was given for either store.

“In the case of Head records, we understand that the closure came as a result of the company going into liquidation; at the same time we learned that Pia Jewellery has decided to focus on its online and mail order activity, and has closed all of its UK shops.

“We were 100 per cent let before Christmas and we are always in discussions with national and independent brands about the availability of our units; we will announce new tenants just as soon as we are able to.”

In The Parade shoe shop Jones Bootmaker, which was next to House of Fraser and Marks and Spencer, has also closed.

In Warwick Street the Oxfam charity shop and barbers Golden Scissors still remain closed after a fire at the barbers on New Year’s Day.

The charity shop now have notices in its windows saying that it will be closed until February.

Despite the closures there are new additions to the town, including Oliver Bonas on the corner of the Parade and Warwick Street, which is due to open soon, and Snap Galleries on the corner of Warwick Street and Bedford Street.