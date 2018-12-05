Thief steals £300 from pensioner on mobility scooter in Kenilworth

A pensioner using a mobility scooter had £300 stolen from them in Kenilworth after a distraction theft.

At approximately 2.30pm on Monday December 3, an offender distracted an the pensioner at Smalley Place, near the clock tower, by holding a map of London and asking for directions to the nearest public conveniences.

The thief then removed £300 in cash and a bank account book before making off.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 217 of December 3.