Thieves steal Christmas tree from Kenilworth garden

A Christmas tree was stolen from a garden in Kenilworth by thieves last night (Wednesday).

Between 9 and 9.40pm, offenders got into rear garden of a property in Oaks Road and stole a 5ft Christmas tree in black tub.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information about this incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 439 of December 5.

This article has been corrected to reflect that the offence believed to have been committed was theft rather than burglary.