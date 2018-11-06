Thousands flock to Kenilworth bonfire and fireworks event

Kenilworth Round Table are celebrating another successful bonfire and fireworks gala event.

The event, which held on Saturday (November 3), drew thousands of people from Kenilworth and the surrounding area.

The total amount raised local good causes has not yet been finalised but it is expected to be at least £40,000.

As well as a firework display, this year set to classic rock music through the decades, there was a light show, bonfire and a selection of food stalls.

Kenilworth Round Table fireworks gala was again this year selected by Visit England as one of the top 5 fireworks events in England*.

Tom Shearer, Kenilworth Round Table's bonfire chairman, said: "We're delighted with how this year's display went. It takes months of planning from our team of volunteers to ensure a spectacular and safe event for everyone, so it's really rewarding to see all the hard work pay off.

"We try to raise the bar every year and we hope everyone enjoyed the show. We'd like to thank everyone who attended for helping us raise tens of thousands of pounds for the local community.

"As well as our own members, there are many other people who make the event possible. In particular we’d like to thank Henry Lucas and his family, who very kindly allow us to hold the event on their land each year, and English Heritage for access to the castle.

"There are also many organisations in Kenilworth who provide fantastic support including our sister organisation Kenilworth Ladies Circle, Kenilworth 41 Club, Tangent, Lions, Rotary, and Warwick University RAG who provided over 40 marshals to help us on the night.”

Kenilworth Round Table is keen to hear from those who would like to get involved and help them organise this event or any of their other events during the year.

Further information about Kenilworth Round Table click here

Local organisations or individuals who would like to be considered for a donation are invited to submit requests by clicking here http://www.kenilworthroundtable.com