Three-car crash in Leamington - two people injured
Both women's injuries are not believed to be serious, said paramedics
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:33 pm
A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car collision in Leamington this afternoon (Thursday).
Paramedics were called to Stanley Court in Sydenham at 3.50pm.
They said that two women were hurt but not badly injured.
A spokesperson said: "One of them was the driver of one of the cars and was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Warwick Hospital.
"The second was discharged on scene."