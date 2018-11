Three people needed first aid after a crash involving two cars in Leamington last night (Saturday)

At around 11.20pm, Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a road traffic collision involving two cars in Princes Drive.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Leamington Fire Station.

No-one was trapped but three casualties received first aid from the fire service and West Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance staff. Air Ambulance were also in attendance.