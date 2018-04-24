Three-vehicle crash near Stoneleigh

Three cars were involved in a crash near Stoneleigh yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened on Birmingham Road at just before 4.45pm. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of people being trapped.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "On arrival we found three vehicles which had been involved in a significant collision. Thankfully all persons involved suffered minor injuries and were able to walk free from their vehicles."

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.