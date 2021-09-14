Three-year-old boy hit by a car in Wellesbourne

A three-year-old boy suffered minor head injuries after being hit by a car in Wellesbourne.

Fortunately, emergency services said his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident happened at about 12.15pm on September 11 in Chestnut Square, Wellesbourne.

A police spokesperson said: "Ambulance were at the scene when officers arrived.

"A three-year-old boy was conscious but had some injuries to the head.

"He was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for checks.

"The boys injuries were not believed to be life changing.