Tickets now on sale for Kenilworth Arts Festival

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s edition of the Kenilworth Arts Festival, which comes to the town in autumn.

The festival takes place from Thursday September 20 all the way through to Saturday September 29, and will be spread across several venues in the town.

Among the musicians and writers appearing at the festival this year are American musician S. Carey of indie band Bon Iver, MOBO award-winning pianist Zoe Rahman, Man Booker Prize shortlisted novelist Fiona Mozley and Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Tandoh.

Another highlight for book-lovers will be a ‘literary weekend’ at the Priory Theatre on Saturday September 22 and Sunday September 23.

As well as Fiona Mozely, the event will feature journalist Anita Sethi, writers Sarah Moss, Kit de Waal, Sharlene Teo and Michael Donkor, as well as a ‘local authors showcase’ with writers such as Partick Kincaid and Harriet Cummings.

Lewis Smith, creative director of Kenilworth Arts Festival, said the line-up this year reflected the diversity within the arts scene at the moment.

He added: “Our aim is to showcase and support high quality, original work within the contemporary arts, and I’m really proud that our 2018 festival will feature writers and musicians who are truly at the forefront of their fields.”

Tickets can be bought by visiting the website or by popping into Kenilworth Books in Talisman square.

All events are ticketed separately. A ticket for the literary weekend will allow holders to see everyone featuring in the event.