Timeline of the Leamington Floods: what happened on April 10 1998

We are looking back to the Leamington floods which took place on and around this day 20 years ago.

Here is a timeline of the second day of the flooding - April 10 1998.

Scene from the Leamington floods in 1998. Photo by Colin Jennings

*The River Leam burst its banks at about 5.30am and most of Leamington town centre was flooded by about 7am.

*20,000 sandbags had been located and delivered to worst affected areas overnight.

*Residents and traders started to survey the damage. By mid-morning the water had subsided in most villages. Most of the roads had re-opened and people completed their journeys.

*Social services staff checked on clients thought to be at risk. Councils accommodated flood victims in B&Bs.

*Warwickshire County Council engineers patrolled roads and bridges to assess damage and arrange temporary repairs and traffic arrangements. District council and fire service staff start pumping out the worst affected properties with help from crews from West Midlands, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Leicestershire.

*The county council set up help lines and more sandbags are located and delivered.