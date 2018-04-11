Timeline of the Leamington Floods: what happened on April 11 1998

We are looking back to the Leamington floods which took place on and around this day 20 years ago.

Here is a timeline of the third day of the flooding - April 11 1998.

*Mopping up continues in and around towns and villages across Warwickshire

*Public health advice is issued by Warwickshire Health Authority

*Most town centre roads are reopened and temporary affected. Pumps and dehumidifiers are in great demand and Warwickshire County Councol located supplies and handed out information.

*The opening hours of household waste tips were extended to take in flood damaged furniture.

*Councils continued to clear town centres.