Timeline of the Leamington Floods: what happened on April 11 1998

Photo courtesy of Colin Jennings
Photo courtesy of Colin Jennings

We are looking back to the Leamington floods which took place on and around this day 20 years ago.

Here is a timeline of the third day of the flooding - April 11 1998.

*Mopping up continues in and around towns and villages across Warwickshire

*Public health advice is issued by Warwickshire Health Authority

*Most town centre roads are reopened and temporary affected. Pumps and dehumidifiers are in great demand and Warwickshire County Councol located supplies and handed out information.

*The opening hours of household waste tips were extended to take in flood damaged furniture.

*Councils continued to clear town centres.