Tolkien plaque unveiled in Warwick

A Blue Plaque has been unveiled in Warwick for famous author J R R Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit author married his partner Edith Bratt, who then lived in the town, on March 22 1916 at St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street.

The unveiling of the Blue Plaque for J R R Tolkien. Photo provided by Warwick Town Council.

They had met seven years earlier, when Tolkien was 16 and Edith was 19. In the summer of 1909, they had fallen in love.

On the evening of his 21st birthday, Tolkien wrote to Edith, before meeting her some days later, and asked her to marry him

To commemorate this a Blue Plaque has been installed outside the church last Friday (July 6)

A Blue Plaque recognises people and places within the area and commemorates the lasting contribution made to the community of Warwick.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy unveiling the Blue Plaque for J R R Tolkien. Photo provided by Warwick Town Council.

Warwick Mayor, Richard Eddy unveiled the plaque and during his speech he said: “It is said that Tolkien “found Warwick, its trees, its hill, and its castle, to be a place of remarkable beauty”, and that he was inspired by the town when writing the poem - “Kortirion Among the Trees”

“Tolkien is also said to have “expressed admiration for his wife’s willingness to marry a man with no job, little money, and no prospects except the likelihood of being killed in the Great War”

“But all that was about to change.

“He went onto write the world’s most celebrated fantasy novels – including The Hobbit, a book that was very special to me as a child fascinated by stories of exploration and adventure, and The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

“A Blue Plaque recognises and commemorates people and places within the Warwick and - I am honoured, as a real fan of Tolkien who has embraced adventure much as Bilbo did - to open this Blue Plaque in memory of his marriage to, and love for, Edith.”