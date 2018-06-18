Top netball coach shares tips with Kenilworth schoolgirls

Netball players at a Kenilworth school were put through their paces last week by when a top netball coach paid them a visit.

Years 5 and 6 pupils from Crackley Hall School took part in the coaching session with Wasps’ under-19s netball coach, Lesley Blair.

Lesley, who has been involved with netball for more than 20 years, began the intensive coaching session with a series of netball drills that tested the girls’ physical skills as well as their ability to think tactically.

The girls enjoyed playing games such as netball ‘noughts and crosses’ and netball ‘end zone’ that demanded quick thinking and fast footwork. Lesley encouraged the girls to keep moving, look after their team mates, stay focused and look for quick clear shots.

The training session was organised by Crackley Hall's PE teachers, Kat Vaughan and Lottie Jones, after the girls visited the Ricoh Arena in Coventry to watch Wasps defeat Northumbria in a top-level Superleague match.