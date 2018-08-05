Town Ambassadors join Warwick Tourist Information Team

Two new ‘Town Ambassadors’ have joined the team at Warwick Town Council for the summer holidays to help promote attractions and businesses in the town.

Liz Healey, Manager of Warwick Tourist Information who is overseeing the project, said: “Grace and Harry will be out and about each week, from Warwick Station to the bus station and the main car parks, as well as in the town centre, greeting visitors, and locals alike, with a smile and giving them directions to the best Warwick can offer.”

Grace and Harry will be working as 'Town Ambassadors' during the summer holidays. Photo provided by Warwick Town Council.

The positions have been funded by Warwick District Council following a request from Councillor Richard Edgington on behalf of Warwick Town Council’s Economic and Tourism Committee.

Liz added: “I am delighted that Warwick District Council has supported us wholeheartedly in getting this project off the ground.

“We are working to ensure this is a success and something which we can extend into the future.”