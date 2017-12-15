Town council against 135-home plan next to Kenilworth Cricket Club

Voices against plans to build up to 135 homes next to Kenilworth Cricket Club are growing as Kenilworth Town Council objected to the plans.

Developers Richborough Estates submitted the plans - for outline permission only - back in November. A new application confirming the details will have to be submitted at a later date.

Richborough Estates have said 40 per cent of the houses built will be 'affordable', or below market value. Most of the homes will be two storeys high, but some will be two-and-a-half storeys.

Vehicles would access the estate from Warwick Road, and there will be a different access point for pedestrians and cyclists.

But Kenilworth Town Council has now objected to the plans.

At a meeting held yesterday (Thursday December 14), the town council's planning committee voiced their concerns over the number of houses, safety issues, and the access to the site from Warwick Road.

Although Warwick District Council's Local Plan has earmarked the site for 100 homes, developers want up to 135.

And the proximity of some of the houses to the club also worried councillors.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, St John's) said: "We raised concerns about the safety of the way they've designed it. The club hit more than 110 balls over the fence a year, about five balls a match.

"They're also proposing a children's play area right next to the fence."

The amount of side roads off Warwick Road in a short space if the plans went ahead also concerned the council.

Cllr Dickson added: "Immediately south of the access road is where the rugby club's going to be - we don't want a separate access road.

"There's Newey Drive as well, which will create lot of traffic. If we can have some sort of roundabout or junction to control traffic, that would be better."

Kenilworth Cricket Club were also highly critical of the plans, claiming it would 'blight' the club if it went ahead.