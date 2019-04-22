Motorists urged to take extra care after two motorcyclists died and another was seriously injured during three incidents in Warwickshire

Police are urging all road users to take extra care after two motorcyclists died and another was seriously injured in three separate incidents on Warwickshire roads yesterday (Sunday)

A man in his 50s died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the A429 at Tredington at around 1.40pm.

Police are also appealing for witnesses.

Another man, also in his 50s, died when his bike was in collision with a car on the A45 near Rugby at around 4.10pm.

Another man sustained several broken bones in a collision involving a moped and car in Bilton Road, Rugby.

Sergeant Carl Beaumont from the Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved in these incidents over the weekend. We will be investigating to establish exactly how the collisions occurred and our appealing for witnesses.

"With the arrival of the sunny weather we see an increase in motorcyclists on the roads. It's a sad fact that motorcyclists are more likely to be involved in collisions.

"We're urging all road users - whether they are in cars or on motorbikes - to take extra care.

Sergeant Beaumont also urged motorcyclists to make sure they dress appropriately after a man was injured in another incident on the A423: "We have seen another collision over the weekend on the A423 where a man suffered serious 'road rash' injuries when he came off his bike while wearing shorts and a t-shirt. This is not suitable clothing; if you are out on your motorbike, please dress appropriately."

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the collisions to call 101.