Some rail services in Leamington will not be running on Saturday due to a strike - here's what you can do

Some West Midlands Railway (WMR) and London Northwestern Railway (LNR) services will not be running this Saturday, November 16, due to industrial action by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Both train companies are asking passengers to carefully consider their journeys and check on the day of travel, as a reduced service will operate.

Some parts of the network will have no WMR or LNR trains, including stations between:

- Dorridge and Leamington

- Rugby and Crewe via Nuneaton and Rugeley Trent Valley

- Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

- Kidderminster and Hereford

- Hereford and Bromsgrove

- Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon

- Stratford-upon-Avon and Dorridge

- Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley

- Crewe and Stafford via Stoke-on-Trent

What can you do if you still need to travel?

Tickets for travel this Saturday may be used on Friday, November 15, or Sunday, November 17, or passengers can receive a full refund.

For those who need to travel on the Saturday, WMR or LNR tickets will be accepted on NX Bus and Metro services.

Further industrial action is scheduled to take place each Saturday until the end of December.

WMT is advising passengers are advised to watch for further announcements on future strike days.