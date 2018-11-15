Council urged to help bus services in Warwickshire

Calls are being made for Warwickshire County Council to help support bus services if big cuts are made to public transport in the county.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse has called on the leadership at Warwickshire County Council to use the under-spend on concessionary fares to help maintain bus services if massive cuts to local services are made by Stagecoach.

Earlier this month we revealed that Stagecoach is reviewing its services which could mean some bus services are cut in half and others cut completely across Warwickshire, including in the Warwick district.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, said: “It is clear Stagecoach is pulling out and leaving some communities isolated and increasing social isolation for those who depend on local bus services.

“It can only be right that the under-spend on concessionary fares should be used to help and support local communities.”

The basic statutory concession in England provides for free bus travel for older and disabled people during off-peak times.