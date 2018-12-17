Drivers warned of severe delays on M40 ahead of Christmas

Drivers are being warned of delays of nearly two hours on the M40 as millions plan to get-away this Christmas.

A study of travel plans and congestion forecasts by the RAC and INRIX revealed estimated delays of 110 minutes on the M40 southbound between the M42 and junction eight for Oxford from 2.30pm on Friday (December 21).

While northbound traffic is expected to cause 35 minutes of hold-ups from midday on Friday and an hour of delays from 5.45pm on Saturday.

The M25 and M6 are also expected to be particularly busy from Wednesday to Thursday next week, as well as disruption on the trains thanks to strikes and engineering work.

RAC patrol of the year Mark Souster said: “The run-up to Christmas is traditionally a very busy time on the roads and for us as patrols, and 2018 looks to be no exception – although our data suggests drivers are planning on getting away early in some cases and spreading their journeys across a number of days, which would certainly be no bad thing.

“It’s vitally important every driver planning a trip gives their car a once over to make sure it’s up to the job, as a single breakdown can bring some roads to a grinding halt, slowing down the Christmas getaway for all of us.

“A few moments spent checking things like fuel, oil, coolant and screenwash levels and the condition and pressure of tyres could make the difference between a stress-free journey and one plagued by a breakdown.

“It might feel like yet another thing to think about before Christmas but it’s a fact that many of the breakdowns we see are avoidable if drivers just do these few checks before they set out.”