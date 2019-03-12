Leamington road reopened after earlier accident

The crossroads at the A445 Rugby Road near The Fat Pug pub in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.
A road in Leamington has now been reopened after an earlier accident

The A445 Rugby Road was blocked near the Fat Pug pub.

The incident two vehicles and at the time one vehicle was in the middle of the crossroads.