Motorists are experiencing long delays near Leamington following a collision on the A46 earlier this morning.

The delays come after a collision involving multiple vehicles on the A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound between A452 Chesford Crossroads (Kenilworth Turn) and A46 / A4177 Birmingham Road (Warwick Turn).

There is congestion to Stonebridge Highway and the incident is affecting traffic heading down from Coventry towards Warwick and the M40.