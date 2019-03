The M40 northbound has been closed between Leamington and Warwick after a collision.

The incident has happened between junction 13 and junction 14 and all lanes blocked after a road traffic collision.

According to Highways England the incident involves a HGV and cars.

Lane three has also been closed on the M40 southbound on the approach to road traffic accident.

Highways England is also estimating that it could take until 6.16pm to clear.

More updates to follow.