Payment app for parking introduced for Warwick district car parks

A new smartphone app aims to make paying for parking more convenient in Warwick District Council's car parks.

The app, called 'RingGo' allows drivers to pay for parking in all 28 of the district's off-street car parks using their smartphone rather than having to use their change. It is already in use for on-street parking in parts of the district.

Drivers can also use the app to extend their parking time from their phone while out and about instead of being forced to rush back and pay at the meter.

However, using RingGo means drivers have to pay an extra 15p per transaction. Drivers can still choose to pay by cash if they like.

The app can be downloaded onto an Apple or Android and linked to a bank card.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We have listened to our car park users and introduced RingGo as a more convenient way to pay for parking in all of our car parks.

"There is no more hunting around for change, or waiting in a queue to pay. You just use the app on your phone, it couldn’t be easier. Our Rangers will be on hand to help you set up.”

First-time users of RingGo will be asked for their vehicle registration, the five-digit location code shown on the car park's meter, and details of their payment card.

After that, the app remembers the vehicle, meaning only the location code and the user's card's security code are needed to pay.

Drivers can also choose to receive RingGo text reminders which will notify you 10 minutes before your parking time is due to run out, but these cost 20p to receive.