Roadworks are causing traffic delays in Leamington.

There are two-way traffic lights on Willes Road, which is causing traffic to build up in the surrounding area.

Earlier this morning traffic was queuing from Radford Road where it joins on to Willes Road.

The lights are in place while work is being done by Severn Trent.

According to Roadworks.org the works could continue until Friday (February 15).