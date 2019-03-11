Two lanes reopened on M40 northbound between Leamington and Warwick

Two lanes on the M40 northbound have reopened between Leamington and Warwick after an earlier collision.

The incident has happened between junction 13 and junction 14 and all were lanes blocked after a road traffic collision. All three lanes were closed but now two lanes are open.

There are delays of around one hour going northbound.

Congestion is also building up by junction 11 and junction 12 on the M40 northbound.

According to Highways England the incident involves a HGV and cars.

Lane three has also been closed on the M40 southbound on the approach to road traffic accident.

The M40 northbound is closed.

Previously Highways England estimating that it could take until 6.16pm to clear but now it has said it could take until 9pm tonight.