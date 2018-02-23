Tree removal works to take place in Warwick as part of road improvement scheme

Tree removal and other works will be taking place over the next few weeks as part of a road improvement scheme in Warwick.

Between the end of February and early March, tree removal, vegetation clearance and pruning will be taking place to facilitate the Stanks Island and Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme.

The Scheme will involve widening of the slip roads on to Stanks Island from the A46, increasing the capacity of Stanks Island roundabout, junction improvements at Haywood Road and Wedgnock Lane, and the provision of shared pedestrian cycle facilities throughout.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “To compensate for the environmental losses, Warwickshire County Council’s landscape architects, ecologists and arboriculturalists have prepared a landscaping plan showing where replanting will happen.”

The plans for where the tree removal and tree planting will take place are available to view by clicking here

The vegetation works are expected to take place in two phases and each phase is expected to last approximately two weeks.