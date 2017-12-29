Tributes paid to man who died following incident in Warwick

Tributes have been paid to a 29-year-old man from Warwick who died following an incident in the town on Tuesday night (December 26).

Scott Bosley, known as Boz to his friends and local community, was discovered with stab wounds outside a property on Kettlewell Close, Warwick at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

Scott's long term partner Bethann said: "Boz had so many friends and he always made us laugh and smile. He was the life and soul of every party and was well known within Warwick.

"He was an amazing friend and an even more amazing partner.

"We were soul mates and made each others lives so wonderful. We will all miss him so much. Forever my player 2."

Scott's father Clifford Bosley and sister Hayley Bosley said: "Scott was a loving son, brother, uncle and partner to Bethann.

"Scott was a smart, hardworking, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone, he meant everything to us.

"This has been a huge shock for our family and left us and his friends devastated.

"We'll always love you Scott, rest in peace."

Scott's mother Kathleen Francis said: "I was very proud of Scott and I will miss him very much."

Mr Bosley's family has appealed for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Harry Stone, aged 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick has been charged with Mr Bosley's murder.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court this morning (Friday 29 December) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 26 January 2018.