Two air ambulances sent after man suffers cardiac arrest in Whitnash

Two air ambulances were sent to help a man suffering from a cardiac arrest in Whitnash yesterday afternoon (Sunday January 28).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the Mallory Grange estate off Tachbrook Road at just after 1.30pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from Midlands Air Ambulance were sent initially, but the Midlands Air Ambulance crew then called for a doctor, who was sent via a helicopter from Warwickshire and Northamptionshire Air Ambulance.

The man was taken via land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry.

Warwickshire Police were also called due to reports of a 'concern for safety', and said there was no suggestion of criminal activity.