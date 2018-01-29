Two air ambulances sent after man suffers heart attack in Whitnash

Two air ambulances were sent to help a man suffering from a heart attack in Whitnash yesterday afternoon (Sunday January 28).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the Mallory Grange estate off Tachbrook Road at just after 1.30pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from Midlands Air Ambulance were sent initially, but the Midlands Air Ambulance crew then called for a doctor, who was sent via a helicopter from Warwickshire and Northamptionshire Air Ambulance.

The man was taken via land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry.

Warwickshire Police were also in attendance and have been contacted for comment.