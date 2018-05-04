Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth just over a month away

Preparations for next month’s 4,000-strong annual Two Castles run between Warwick and Kenilworth are well under way.

The event, jointly organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club, will start at Warwick Castle at 9am on Sunday June 10.

The winner is expected to finish at Kenilworth Castle just over 30 minutes later.

The Two Castles Run regularly raises around £100,000 for charity each year.

Rotary press officer Bob Kelly said: “The Two Castles is one of the best-loved athletic events in the Midlands and is both for serious runners and for those who run for sheer enjoyment, or for charity.

“Each year it grows in popularity and attracts entries from all the country.”

Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins is sponsoring the run for the 13th year and will be fielding a team of around 30 runners.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Kenilworth Rotary Club has done an amazing job yet again.

“It’s a wonderful event and the whole firm always looks forward to taking part. We are extremely proud to have been supporting it for so many years.”

The 10 km course heads through Warwick and Leek Wootton, over towards Rouncil Lane and through Kenilworth to the finish.