Two fire engines attended a house fire in Leamington on Tuesday, August 7.

At 7.51pm Warwickshire Control received a 999 call to a house fire in Marston Close, Leamington Spa.

Fire engines from Leamington Fire Station were mobilised.

Once in attendance it was confirmed the fire was in the kitchen area, but was out on arrival.

The house was heavily smoke logged and firefighters used Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) to clear the smoke.