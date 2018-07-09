Two fires in Kenilworth and Burton Green put out by firefighters

Firefighters put out two fires in Kenilworth and Burton Green today - and issued warnings over having bonfires during the heatwave.

The first fire happened at around 10.15am. Firefighters were sent to Red Lane in Burton Green to put out a small fire in a hedgerow. It was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

The bonfire put out off Farm Road. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station confirmed it was not connected to the much larger fire in a field off Red Lane on Sunday July 8.

The second fire was reported just after 11am.

A bonfire had been lit in a field off Farm Road in Kenilworth. It was put out due to the bonfire being very close to another dry field and a barn.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "In this dry weather bonfires can easily get out of control and can spread to trees, bushes and worst still your home. So why take the risk?

"The best advice we can give at the moment is not to have one at all."