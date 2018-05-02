Two Kenilworth primary schools reach final of national car design competition

Teams from two primary schools in Kenilworth have reached the final of a national car design competition aimed at promoting engineering.

Pupils from Crackley Hall School and Priors Field Primary School are both through to the National Finals of the 'F1 into Schools – Jaguar Primary School Challenge' after impressing judges with their cars made from card.

The Speed Stingers team

The two teams - 'Speed Stingers' from Crackley Hall and 'Eruption' from Priors Field - came first and second respectively in the Warwickshire regional competition which was held at Princethorpe College on Thursday April 26.

Ed Hester, Headmaster at Princethorpe College, who presented the prizes, said: “The standard of competition this year was again tremendously high, illustrating the commitment and talent of all the children involved.

"These nine and ten-year-olds explain aerodynamics and friction with a level of knowledge and understanding you would be pleased to see in a GCSE pupil.”

The F1 in Schools - Jaguar Primary School Challenge is open to pupils aged between five and 11. It involves designing and manufacturing the fastest car possible by emulating the processes employed by real engineering companies.

The Eruption team

In the Warwickshire competition, ten teams of Year 4 and 5 pupils from Crackley Hall School, Priors Field Primary School, Balsall Common Primary School and Kitebrook Preparatory School entered.

Each school had pre-made two cars from card, prepared a verbal presentation and a professional pit display. On the day the pupils were also required to complete an additional Design Technology based challenge.

The pupils then presented their designs and then raced the cars they had built down a 20-metre track.

Speed Stingers and Eruption will now compete in the National Final on Wednesday June 20 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.