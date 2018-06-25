Two vehicles stolen after Kenilworth burglary

Burglars managed to steal two vehicles from the drive of a house in Kenilworth after smashing through the front door.

At around 2.45am on Friday June 22, the residents of a home in Rouncil Lane heard a banging noise at the front door and then saw two of their vehicles being driven off the driveway.

The offenders had smashed through the door and stolen the keys to the vehicles.

And at just after 2.30am on the same night, three youths, all in dark clothing attempted to break into a home in Butchers Row.

However, the noise woke the occupants of the house and the offenders made off down Monmouth Close and then towards Elmbank Road.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.