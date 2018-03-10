Unicorn and Prosecco festival coming to Leamington

A unicorn and Prosecco festival is coming to Leamington.

Recently the unicorn has become increasing trend in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

The trend has now extended to a festival, where people will find everything from the world’s largest inflatable unicorn,

Prosecco and unicorn cocktails and an enchanted mirror to a unicorn rodeo, live singers, unicorn performers, DJs, street food vendors and a unicorn glitter station.

Each attendee will also receive a free Prosecco cocktail on entry.

The event organisers said: “We are over the rainbow to be bringing our colourful festival to all Prosecco lovers and aspiring unicorns.

“We can’t wait to add a bit of magic to people’s lives”.

The event, which is for over 18s only, will be taking place at the Leamington Assembly on Sunday May 6.

For more information go to the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UnicornProseccoFest/

Tickets go on sale on Monday (March 12) at 9am.

To register for early bird tickets and for general ticket sales click here