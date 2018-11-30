Unveiling of a 20ft knitted tree in Warwick this weekend

A 20ft knitted Christmas tree will be unveiled at a church in Warwick this weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday December 1) the tree, which has been made by hundreds of volunteers will be unveiled at All Saints’ Church, Emscote, at 5pm.

Some of the knitted items for the knitted Christmas tree. Photo supplied.

The volunteers, which included school children and adults from across Warwick knitted thousands of squares and decorations for the tree.

The project also saw knitters from across the globe get involved including people from Russia and America.

Over the last few weeks teams of volunteers have been working hard to dress and construct the wooden frame that consists of hundreds of pieces.

People have worked to attach 3,000 knitted squares to the tree’s 500 branches.

Among the knitted items for the tree there are angels, tinsel, lights and baubles.

The Rev Diane Thompson, of All Saints’ Church, said: “Everyone is invited to celebrate what we have achieved together and the results are truly amazing.

“We are unveiling the tree at a special community carols event where there will be food, music and plenty of Christmas cheer to thank all those who have taken part and to encourage people to come and see this amazing achievement.”

The reveal will take place from 5pm to 6pm where there will also be games and crafts, refreshments and a Christmas prize draw.

The knitted Christmas tree will be inside the church until January 17 and the church will be open most mornings including Saturdays.