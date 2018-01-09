Update: customers can make a claim for unredeemed gift vouchers after closure of Head store in Leamington

Customers left with gift vouchers they cannot spend because of the closure of Head in Leamington have been provided with an address where they can try to claim the money back.

The website for the stores parent company www.wearehead.com has been cleared but for one message which says: “If you have any unredeemed gift vouchers from the Head stores and wish to make a claim as a creditor to Head then you will need to send the original vouchers with a covering letter stating your claim to the liquidator. “Their address is Wilder Coe, Oxford House, Caxton Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. SG1 2XD.”

Staff at the The Leamington branch of Head announced its closure “for good” on the store’s Facebook page last week.

A message on the page said: ““Welcome to the saddest selfie we have ever posted.

I am very, very sorry to tell you that today we closed the shutters for good.

“Thank you all for your loyalty and friendship.

It was a genuine honour and our daily pleasure to provide you with the experience we did.

We all loved every minute of it.

“Of course it’s overwhelmingly sad that this has happened, that we have lost our sanctuary, our little family and our jobs.

“But we fought mightily to the end and we did it with pride and, as always, a smile on our faces.

“There’s no easy way to say goodbye. It’s a huge shock for all of us.

“Please, please continue to support independent shops and help to limit the number of people who have to go through what we just did.

“Thank you, we love you. Rock on Tommy.

The store’s parent company, which had branches across the UK and in Ireland, has now gone into liquidation.

