UPDATE: Leamington man charged following theft of 12 steaks from supermarket

A 37-year-old man from Leamington has been charged with four house burglaries and the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's.

Michael Atkins, 37, of no fixed abode but residing in Leamington Spa, was charged yesterday (Tuesday 7 August).

The charges relate to three burglaries in Leamington Spa over the weekend and a burglary in Warwick on 31 July.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's in Radford Road, Leamington Spa on Wednesday (1 August).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 235 of 4 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.