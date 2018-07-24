UPDATE: Travellers in Warwick car park served court papers

Travellers that are currently in a car park in Warwick have now been served court papers by Warwick District Council.

A group of Travellers are thought to have moved on the Myton Fields car park around 9pm last Thursday.

Around seven caravans are on the site.

Two weeks ago a group of Travellers were in Hatton Park and after moving from there, they then set up in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

They left Kenilworth on Sunday (July 15).

It is unknown if the Travellers in Myton Fields are the same ones who were in Kenilworth.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We served them with court papers for a court hearing this afternoon to gain possession of the land.”